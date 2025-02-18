Northern Illinois visits Akron following Jones’ 21-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-20, 1-11 MAC) at Akron Zips (20-5, 12-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -20.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Akron after Quentin Jones scored 21 points in Northern Illinois’ 89-83 overtime loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Zips are 13-0 on their home court. Akron ranks third in the MAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 2.8.

The Huskies are 1-11 in conference play. Northern Illinois ranks eighth in the MAC shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Akron averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 71.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 73.7 Akron allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Zips. Tavari Johnson is averaging 12.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

James Dent Jr. is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jones is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 10-0, averaging 88.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 72.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.