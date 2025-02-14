Northern Illinois takes on Western Michigan following Doyle’s 22-point outing

Northern Illinois Huskies (11-12, 4-7 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (10-12, 6-5 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays Western Michigan after Alecia Doyle scored 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 75-62 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Broncos have gone 5-5 in home games. Western Michigan allows 63.4 points and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Huskies are 4-7 in conference play. Northern Illinois is sixth in the MAC scoring 66.6 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Western Michigan is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 40.7% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 66.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the 63.4 Western Michigan gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Broncos. Hannah Spitzley is averaging 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games.

Chelby Koker is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Doyle is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 57.1 points, 23.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

