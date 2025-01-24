Northern Illinois takes on Ball State, seeks to break 6-game skid

Ball State Cardinals (9-9, 3-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-14, 0-6 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois will try to break its six-game skid when the Huskies take on Ball State.

The Huskies are 4-4 in home games. Northern Illinois averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cardinals are 3-3 in MAC play. Ball State is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Northern Illinois averages 70.5 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 73.4 Ball State allows. Ball State has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

The Huskies and Cardinals square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jermahri Hill is averaging 16.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Cardinals. Payton Sparks is averaging 15 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.