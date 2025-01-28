Northern Illinois hosts Morson and Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-11, 4-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-11, 2-6 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces Northern Illinois after Madi Morson scored 25 points in Central Michigan’s 81-70 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Huskies are 3-6 in home games. Northern Illinois is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

The Chippewas are 4-4 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan averages 19.2 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Northern Illinois scores 65.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 67.8 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Northern Illinois allows.

The Huskies and Chippewas meet Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi Carlsen is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 8.2 points. Chelby Koker is shooting 37.7% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Jess Lawson is averaging 10.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Chippewas. Morson is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.