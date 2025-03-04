Northern Illinois hosts Bowling Green following Campbell’s 26-point showing

Bowling Green Falcons (13-16, 7-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-24, 1-15 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits Northern Illinois after Javontae Campbell scored 26 points in Bowling Green’s 61-52 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 5-9 in home games. Northern Illinois averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-13 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Falcons are 7-9 in MAC play. Bowling Green ranks sixth in the MAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Towns averaging 6.2.

Northern Illinois averages 71.0 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 74.1 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 74.2 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 76.9 Northern Illinois allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is averaging 17.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 35.5% over the last 10 games.

Marcus Johnson is averaging 15.8 points for the Falcons. Campbell is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 71.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.