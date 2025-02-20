Northern Colorado visits Eastern Washington following Gamble’s 21-point performance

Northern Colorado Bears (12-13, 5-9 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-15, 6-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Eastern Washington after London Gamble scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 68-50 win against the Portland State Vikings.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 in home games. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Bears are 5-9 against conference opponents. Northern Colorado is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Eastern Washington’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Eastern Washington allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 13.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Gabi Fields is averaging seven points and 2.3 steals for the Bears. Gamble is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 59.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.