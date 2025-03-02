Northern Colorado takes on Weber State in conference matchup

Weber State Wildcats (12-15, 9-8 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-15, 6-11 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Smith and Weber State visit Tatum West and Northern Colorado on Monday.

The Bears are 10-4 on their home court. Northern Colorado is 7-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 9-8 in conference play. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Northern Colorado scores 64.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 68.0 Weber State allows. Weber State has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Van Weelden is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 6.4 points. London Gamble is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Smith is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Lanae Billy is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.