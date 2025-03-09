Northern Colorado takes on Weber State in Big Sky Tournament

Weber State Wildcats (12-21, 6-13 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (23-8, 15-3 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Weber State.

The Bears are 15-3 against Big Sky opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Northern Colorado scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 6-13 against Big Sky teams. Weber State is seventh in the Big Sky with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Vasilije Vucinic averaging 1.4.

Northern Colorado averages 81.3 points, 9.6 more per game than the 71.7 Weber State allows. Weber State has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 45.8% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hawthorne is shooting 49.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bears. Jaron Rillie is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Blaise Threatt is averaging 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Trevor Henning is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.