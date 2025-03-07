Northern Colorado squares off against Portland State in Big Sky Tournament

Portland State Vikings (4-23, 1-17 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (13-16, 6-12 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Portland State in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Bears’ record in Big Sky play is 6-12, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. Northern Colorado averages 64.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Vikings are 1-17 in Big Sky play. Portland State is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Northern Colorado’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State averages 56.1 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 60.4 Northern Colorado allows to opponents.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: London Gamble is scoring 10.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bears. Aniah Hall is averaging 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rhema Ogele is averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Alaya Fitzgerald is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Vikings: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.