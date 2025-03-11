Northern Colorado plays Montana State in Big Sky Tournament

Montana State Bobcats (15-17, 10-9 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (24-8, 16-3 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces Montana State in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Bears have gone 16-3 against Big Sky teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Northern Colorado has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 10-9 against Big Sky teams. Montana State is third in the Big Sky with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Walker averaging 4.0.

Northern Colorado averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Northern Colorado won the last matchup 73-66 on Feb. 9. Quinn Denker scored 17 to help lead Northern Colorado to the victory, and Jabe Mullins scored 24 points for Montana State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hawthorne averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Jaron Rillie is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Tyler Patterson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Mullins is shooting 56.0% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.