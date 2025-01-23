Northern Colorado plays Idaho, aims for 4th straight road win

Northern Colorado Bears (14-5, 6-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-11, 3-3 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Idaho trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Vandals have gone 5-3 in home games. Idaho is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 6-0 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is second in the Big Sky with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hawthorne averaging 4.7.

Idaho scores 74.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 74.4 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Idaho allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristian Gonzalez is scoring 11.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 11.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

Hawthorne is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 16.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. Langston Reynolds is shooting 61.9% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

