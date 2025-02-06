Northern Colorado faces Montana on 7-game road slide

Northern Colorado Bears (10-11, 3-7 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (9-12, 5-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado travels to Montana looking to stop its seven-game road skid.

The Grizzlies are 6-4 on their home court. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Dani Bartsch paces the Grizzlies with 6.8 boards.

The Bears are 3-7 in conference matchups. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Montana scores 65.9 points, 7.6 more per game than the 58.3 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

The Grizzlies and Bears face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Tyler McCliment-Call is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tatum West is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bears. Ella Van Weelden is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.