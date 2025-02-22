Northern Colorado faces Idaho on 3-game win streak

Northern Colorado Bears (13-13, 6-9 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (16-9, 8-6 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bears take on Idaho.

The Vandals are 9-3 on their home court. Idaho averages 66.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Bears are 6-9 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is ninth in the Big Sky with 11.7 assists per game led by Gabi Fields averaging 3.1.

Idaho averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.2 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points greater than the 34.8% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Nelson is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 10.0 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

London Gamble is averaging 9.8 points for the Bears. Aniah Hall is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.