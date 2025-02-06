Northern Colorado Bears face the Montana Grizzlies on 3-game win streak

Montana Grizzlies (15-8, 8-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (17-6, 9-1 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Montana.

The Bears are 10-1 in home games. Northern Colorado scores 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 8-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Colorado averages 81.8 points, 7.8 more per game than the 74.0 Montana gives up. Montana has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Rillie is averaging 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists for the Bears. Isaiah Hawthorne is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games.

Malik Moore is averaging 13.4 points for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 25.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.