Northern Arizona visits Sacramento State, aims to end road losing streak

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-12, 5-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-19, 2-10 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona will look to break its three-game road slide when the Lumberjacks take on Sacramento State.

The Hornets have gone 5-8 in home games. Sacramento State averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-8 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Sacramento State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Holt is averaging 15.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Carson Towt is averaging 13.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

