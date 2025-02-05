Northern Arizona visits Morales and Montana State

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (18-5, 9-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (20-2, 10-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts Northern Arizona after Esmeralda Morales scored 20 points in Montana State’s 85-39 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Bobcats are 9-0 on their home court. Montana State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lumberjacks are 9-1 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky with 16.0 assists. Taylor Feldman paces the Lumberjacks with 3.7.

Montana State is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morales is shooting 37.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bobcats. Katelynn Martin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sophie Glancey is averaging 18.2 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Feldman is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 72.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 14.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.