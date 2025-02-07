Northern Arizona visits Montana following Zingaro’s 21-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (18-6, 9-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-12, 6-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on Northern Arizona after Izzi Zingaro scored 21 points in Montana’s 70-64 win against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies are 7-4 in home games. Montana ranks sixth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Dani Bartsch leads the Grizzlies with 6.5 boards.

The Lumberjacks have gone 9-2 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is fourth in the Big Sky with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Glancey averaging 3.0.

Montana averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

The Grizzlies and Lumberjacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Tyler McCliment-Call is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Glancey is scoring 17.8 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman is averaging 18.3 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

