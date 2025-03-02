Northern Arizona visits Idaho State following McLaughlin’s 35-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (16-14, 7-10 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (15-13, 10-7 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Idaho State after Trenton McLaughlin scored 35 points in Northern Arizona’s 83-73 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Bengals are 10-3 in home games. Idaho State is seventh in the Big Sky with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Griffin averaging 5.0.

The Lumberjacks have gone 7-10 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona ranks third in the Big Sky with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 3.4.

Idaho State is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 7.1 more points per game (76.3) than Idaho State gives up (69.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is shooting 43.2% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bengals. AJ Burgin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McLaughlin is averaging 22.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lumberjacks. Diego Campisano is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.