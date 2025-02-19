Northern Arizona visits Idaho following Glancey’s 21-point outing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (21-6, 12-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (16-8, 8-5 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Idaho after Sophie Glancey scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 75-60 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals have gone 9-2 at home.

The Lumberjacks have gone 12-2 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Idaho is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 21.8 more points per game (80.3) than Idaho gives up (58.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Hassmann is averaging 11.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Vandals. Olivia Nelson is averaging 18.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games.

Leia Beattie averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Glancey is shooting 51.7% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

