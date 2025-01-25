Northern Arizona visits Idaho after Mitchell’s 25-point outing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-8, 3-4 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-11, 4-3 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Northern Arizona after Kolton Mitchell scored 25 points in Idaho’s 77-76 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vandals have gone 6-3 in home games. Idaho has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-4 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona ranks third in the Big Sky scoring 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Carson Towt averaging 11.0.

Idaho averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Idaho gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristian Gonzalez is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Vandals. Tyler Mrus is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trenton McLaughlin averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 21.7 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Towt is averaging 13.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.