Northern Arizona plays Northern Colorado after Glancey’s 25-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (23-6, 14-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-14, 6-10 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Northern Colorado after Sophie Glancey scored 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 88-77 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bears are 10-3 in home games. Northern Colorado is 6-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lumberjacks are 14-2 in conference matchups.

Northern Colorado makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Northern Arizona averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Northern Colorado allows.

The Bears and Lumberjacks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum West is averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Julia Riley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Glancey is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman is averaging 14.4 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.