Northern Arizona meets Eastern Washington in Big Sky Tournament

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-21, 6-12 Big Sky) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (17-14, 8-10 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona squares off against Eastern Washington in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Lumberjacks’ record in Big Sky play is 8-10, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Northern Arizona is fourth in the Big Sky with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Carson Towt averaging 11.0.

The Eagles’ record in Big Sky play is 6-12. Eastern Washington has a 3-17 record against opponents over .500.

Northern Arizona is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.8% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Abelman is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andrew Cook is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 14.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 24.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.