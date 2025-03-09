Northern Arizona Lumberjacks take on the Sacramento State Hornets in Big Sky Tournament

Sacramento State Hornets (15-17, 8-11 Big Sky) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (25-6, 16-2 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona and Sacramento State square off in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Lumberjacks have gone 16-2 against Big Sky opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Northern Arizona is the Big Sky leader with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Sophie Glancey averaging 9.3.

The Hornets are 8-11 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Fatoumata Jaiteh averaging 2.1.

Northern Arizona averages 80.3 points, 16.9 more per game than the 63.4 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Northern Arizona allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glancey is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaydia Martin is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Katie Peneueta is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.