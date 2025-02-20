Northern Arizona hosts Idaho after McLaughlin’s 20-point showing

Idaho Vandals (11-15, 6-7 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (15-12, 6-8 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Idaho after Trenton McLaughlin scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 65-61 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Lumberjacks are 9-3 in home games. Northern Arizona is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vandals have gone 6-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Northern Arizona’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 74.3 points per game, 3.5 more than the 70.8 Northern Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Diego Campisano is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler Mrus is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 10.4 points. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 11.9 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.