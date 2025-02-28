Northern Arizona hosts Hawthorne and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (21-8, 13-3 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (16-13, 7-9 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Northern Arizona after Isaiah Hawthorne scored 25 points in Northern Colorado’s 92-74 win over the Idaho Vandals.

The Lumberjacks have gone 10-4 in home games. Northern Arizona has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bears have gone 13-3 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky with 16.4 assists. Jaron Rillie leads the Bears with 4.8.

Northern Arizona is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado scores 10.6 more points per game (81.7) than Northern Arizona gives up (71.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 21.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lumberjacks. Carson Towt is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hawthorne averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Langston Reynolds is averaging 16.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.