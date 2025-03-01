Northern Arizona hosts Hawthorne and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (21-8, 13-3 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (16-13, 7-9 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Northern Arizona after Isaiah Hawthorne scored 25 points in Northern Colorado’s 92-74 victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Lumberjacks have gone 10-4 in home games. Northern Arizona has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have gone 13-3 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is second in the Big Sky scoring 39.5 points per game in the paint led by Langston Reynolds averaging 11.5.

Northern Arizona scores 76.4 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 73.8 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Northern Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Carson Towt is averaging 12.4 points and 12.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hawthorne is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bears. Reynolds is averaging 16.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.