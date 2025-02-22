Northern Arizona faces Eastern Washington following McLaughlin’s 35-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-17, 6-8 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (15-13, 6-9 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Eastern Washington after Trenton McLaughlin scored 35 points in Northern Arizona’s 83-78 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Lumberjacks have gone 9-4 at home. Northern Arizona is the Big Sky leader with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 12.6.

The Eagles are 6-8 against conference opponents. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Andrew Cook averaging 11.6.

Northern Arizona scores 76.1 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 75.4 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towt is averaging 13 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lumberjacks. McLaughlin is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Williams averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Cook is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

