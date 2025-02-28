Northeastern visits William & Mary following Rolph’s 21-point performance

Northeastern Huskies (2-21, 1-13 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-15, 7-7 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces Northeastern after Kayla Rolph scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 79-76 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Tribe are 4-5 on their home court. William & Mary is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 1-13 in conference games. Northeastern has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

William & Mary is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (40.6%).

The Tribe and Huskies square off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento is averaging 16.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Tribe. Rolph is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Staten is averaging 5.2 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 50.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.