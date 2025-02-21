Northeastern takes on Towson following Jegede’s 20-point game

Towson Tigers (8-16, 6-7 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (2-20, 1-12 CAA)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays Towson after Abigail Jegede scored 20 points in Northeastern’s 61-51 victory over the Hofstra Pride.

The Huskies have gone 1-9 at home. Northeastern allows 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 6-7 against CAA opponents. Towson is ninth in the CAA scoring 58.6 points per game and is shooting 38.2%.

Northeastern scores 49.3 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 62.6 Towson gives up. Towson averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Northeastern gives up.

The Huskies and Tigers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Staten is averaging 4.7 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

India Johnston is averaging 11.6 points for the Tigers. Khady Leye is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 50.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.