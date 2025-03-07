Northeastern takes on Hampton in CAA Tournament

Hampton Pirates (16-15, 8-10 CAA) vs. Northeastern Huskies (17-14, 9-9 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays in the CAA Tournament against Hampton.

The Huskies have gone 9-9 against CAA teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Northeastern is seventh in the CAA with 13.2 assists per game led by Rashad King averaging 3.4.

The Pirates are 8-10 against CAA teams. Hampton is 8-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Northeastern’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Northeastern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Noah Farrakhan is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.