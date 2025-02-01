Northeastern takes on Delaware, aims to halt 12-game slide

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-14, 1-7 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-16, 0-8 CAA)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern enters the matchup with Delaware as losers of 12 in a row.

The Huskies have gone 0-7 at home. Northeastern has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-7 in CAA play. Delaware has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northeastern is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Northeastern allows.

The Huskies and Fightin’ Blue Hens meet Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Jegede is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tara Cousins is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ella Wanzer is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 48.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 1-9, averaging 59.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.