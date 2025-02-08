Northeastern plays Charleston (SC), aims to stop road losing streak

Northeastern Huskies (1-18, 0-10 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-6, 6-4 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hits the road against Charleston (SC) looking to end its seven-game road skid.

The Cougars are 9-2 in home games.

The Huskies are 0-10 against conference opponents. Northeastern has a 1-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Charleston (SC) averages 72.2 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 68.3 Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Charleston (SC) allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Cougars. McKinley Brooks-Sumpter is averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Staten is averaging 4.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Abigail Jegede is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Huskies: 0-10, averaging 49.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.