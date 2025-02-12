Northeastern plays Campbell following King’s 32-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-11, 9-3 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (13-12, 5-7 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays Campbell after Rashad King scored 32 points in Northeastern’s 84-75 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Huskies have gone 5-4 at home. Northeastern ranks eighth in the CAA with 12.9 assists per game led by King averaging 3.5.

The Fighting Camels are 9-3 in CAA play. Campbell is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northeastern’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Campbell gives up. Campbell has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of Northeastern have averaged.

The Huskies and Fighting Camels square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. LA Pratt is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Colby Duggan is shooting 50.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Fighting Camels. Jasin Sinani is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

