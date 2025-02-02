Northeastern Huskies take on the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on 12-game losing streak

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-14, 1-7 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-16, 0-8 CAA)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern comes into the matchup with Delaware after losing 12 in a row.

The Huskies are 0-7 in home games. Northeastern is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-7 against CAA opponents. Delaware has a 3-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northeastern’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Delaware allows. Delaware averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Northeastern allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Jegede is averaging 16.3 points for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tara Cousins is averaging 10.9 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Chloe Wilson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 48.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 1-9, averaging 59.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.