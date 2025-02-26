Northeastern hosts N.C. A&T after Pratt’s 26-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-22, 3-13 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (15-14, 7-9 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts N.C. A&T after LA Pratt scored 26 points in Northeastern’s 78-73 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Huskies have gone 7-5 at home. Northeastern is second in the CAA with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Rashad King averaging 9.2.

The Aggies have gone 3-13 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T gives up 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Northeastern is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Northeastern has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

The Huskies and Aggies face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 12.4 points, six rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Ryan Forrest is shooting 39.9% and averaging 19.1 points for the Aggies. Jahnathan Lamothe is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

