Northeastern hosts Drexel following Baker’s 24-point performance

Drexel Dragons (9-8, 5-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-15, 0-7 CAA)

Boston; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits Northeastern after Amaris Baker scored 24 points in Drexel’s 64-37 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Huskies are 0-6 on their home court. Northeastern is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Dragons are 5-2 against CAA opponents. Drexel has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Northeastern is shooting 34.8% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 39.7% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Northeastern has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Jegede is averaging 16.1 points for the Huskies. Camille Clement is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Baker is shooting 43.4% and averaging 19.0 points for the Dragons. Cara McCormack is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 49.1 points, 26.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 60.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.