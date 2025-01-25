Northeastern faces Monmouth, seeks to break 10-game skid

Northeastern Huskies (1-14, 0-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (9-9, 4-3 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern enters the matchup with Monmouth after losing 10 straight games.

The Hawks have gone 6-3 in home games. Monmouth is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Huskies have gone 0-6 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Monmouth’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Monmouth gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taisha Exanor is averaging 11.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Damaris Rodriguez is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Abigail Jegede is averaging 15.8 points for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Huskies: 0-10, averaging 50.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

