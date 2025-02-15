Northeastern faces Hofstra after Larranaga’s 22-point performance

Hofstra Pride (9-14, 4-8 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-20, 0-12 CAA)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Hofstra after Natalie Larranaga scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 73-55 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Huskies have gone 0-9 at home. Northeastern is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

The Pride have gone 4-8 against CAA opponents. Hofstra ranks third in the CAA shooting 29.6% from 3-point range.

Northeastern averages 48.7 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 63.9 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Northeastern gives up.

The Huskies and Pride square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Jegede is averaging 15.6 points for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Von Essen averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Zyheima Swint is averaging 8.9 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 48.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Pride: 2-8, averaging 52.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.