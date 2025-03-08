Northeastern faces Hampton in CAA Tournament

Hampton Pirates (16-15, 8-10 CAA) vs. Northeastern Huskies (17-14, 9-9 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on Hampton in the CAA Tournament.

The Huskies’ record in CAA play is 9-9, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. Northeastern has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 8-10 against CAA teams. Hampton is 8-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Northeastern’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 72.8 points per game, 3.2 more than the 69.6 Northeastern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad King is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Farrakhan is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

