Northeastern faces Charleston (SC) on 7-game road skid

Northeastern Huskies (1-18, 0-10 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-6, 6-4 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern will try to end its seven-game road losing streak when the Huskies take on Charleston (SC).

The Cougars are 9-2 on their home court. Charleston (SC) has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 0-10 in conference games. Northeastern averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Northeastern gives up. Northeastern has shot at a 35.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Barbot is averaging 11.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Taryn Barbot is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Staten is averaging 4.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Abigail Jegede is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Huskies: 0-10, averaging 49.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.