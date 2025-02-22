North Texas visits South Florida after Sissoko’s 27-point outing

North Texas Mean Green (19-6, 10-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (13-14, 6-8 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces South Florida after Moulaye Sissoko scored 27 points in North Texas’ 63-44 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Bulls are 9-4 in home games. South Florida is 7-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Mean Green have gone 10-3 against AAC opponents. North Texas is 16-4 against opponents over .500.

South Florida averages 76.1 points, 17.3 more per game than the 58.8 North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than South Florida gives up.

The Bulls and Mean Green match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamille Reynolds is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Bulls. Jayden Reid is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Atin Wright is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Mean Green. Latrell Jossell is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 66.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.