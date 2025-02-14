North Texas visits Crawford and Tulsa

North Texas Eagles (18-7, 10-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-12, 6-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts North Texas after Delanie Crawford scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 73-64 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Golden Hurricane are 9-3 in home games. Tulsa has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles have gone 10-3 against AAC opponents. North Texas ranks fifth in the AAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tommisha Lampkin averaging 3.3.

Tulsa is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 39.0% North Texas allows to opponents. North Texas averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Tulsa gives up.

The Golden Hurricane and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford is averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Elise Hill is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lampkin is averaging 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Desiree Wooten is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.