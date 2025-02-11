North Texas takes home win streak into matchup with Memphis

Memphis Tigers (6-16, 4-7 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (17-7, 9-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Memphis aiming to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Eagles have gone 12-1 at home. North Texas is fourth in the AAC scoring 68.8 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 4-7 against AAC opponents. Memphis is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Texas scores 68.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 76.7 Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game North Texas gives up.

The Eagles and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommisha Lampkin is scoring 15.9 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Jaaucklyn Moore is averaging 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games.

TI’lan Boler averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Alasia Smith is shooting 43.0% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.