North Texas hosts Washington and Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (17-11, 7-8 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (21-6, 12-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits North Texas after Corey Washington scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 80-72 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Mean Green have gone 13-1 in home games. North Texas is the best team in the AAC in team defense, allowing 58.9 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Shockers are 7-8 in conference matchups. Wichita State is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Texas’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 15.8 more points per game (74.7) than North Texas gives up (58.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasper Floyd is averaging 8.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Mean Green. Atin Wright is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Xavier Bell is averaging 15.2 points for the Shockers. A.J McGinnis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.