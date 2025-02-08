North Texas hosts Pittman and Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (15-7, 8-3 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (16-7, 8-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits North Texas after Sherese Pittman scored 25 points in Tulane’s 78-67 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Eagles are 11-1 in home games. North Texas is fourth in the AAC scoring 68.7 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Green Wave are 8-3 in conference games. Tulane ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

North Texas makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Tulane averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than North Texas allows.

The Eagles and Green Wave face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommisha Lampkin is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaaucklyn Moore is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Victoria Keenan is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 10 points and 1.7 steals. Amira Mabry is shooting 60.5% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.