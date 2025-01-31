North Texas hosts Monsanto and UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (9-11, 3-5 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (16-4, 7-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces North Texas after Damari Monsanto scored 21 points in UTSA’s 94-74 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Mean Green have gone 11-0 at home. North Texas has a 14-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Roadrunners are 3-5 against AAC opponents. UTSA ranks third in the AAC shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

North Texas is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.3% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moulaye Sissoko is averaging 7.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Mean Green. Atin Wright is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amir Spears is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Monsanto is averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 70.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.