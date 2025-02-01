North Texas hosts Monsanto and UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (9-11, 3-5 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (16-4, 7-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -15.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits North Texas after Damari Monsanto scored 21 points in UTSA’s 94-74 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Mean Green have gone 11-0 at home. North Texas leads the AAC in team defense, giving up 59.1 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 3-5 in AAC play. UTSA ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Amir Spears averaging 4.0.

North Texas is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.3% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA averages 20.0 more points per game (79.1) than North Texas allows (59.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasper Floyd is averaging 7.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Mean Green. Atin Wright is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Spears is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Monsanto is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 70.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.