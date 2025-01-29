North Texas hosts Gary and Temple

Temple Owls (12-7, 6-2 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (15-5, 7-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits North Texas after Tarriyonna Gary scored 23 points in Temple’s 62-60 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Eagles are 10-1 in home games. North Texas ranks ninth in the AAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tommisha Lampkin averaging 3.0.

The Owls are 6-2 in conference play. Temple has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Texas’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Temple allows. Temple averages 66.1 points per game, 3.5 more than the 62.6 North Texas gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Owls square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Lampkin is averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tiarra East is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Owls. Gary is averaging 15.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

