North Texas hosts Florida Atlantic following Lorient’s 20-point outing

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-9, 3-3 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (14-4, 5-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces Florida Atlantic after Brenen Lorient scored 20 points in North Texas’ 76-67 win against the Temple Owls.

The Mean Green have gone 10-0 in home games. North Texas is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 3-3 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

North Texas scores 69.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 77.5 Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Mean Green and Owls face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is averaging 13.8 points for the Mean Green. Lorient is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

KyKy Tandy is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 9.1 points. Tre Carroll is averaging 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.