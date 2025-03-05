North Texas hosts Charlotte after Graves’ 32-point showing

Charlotte 49ers (10-19, 3-13 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (22-6, 13-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on North Texas after Nik Graves scored 32 points in Charlotte’s 78-76 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Mean Green are 14-1 in home games. North Texas is the top team in the AAC in team defense, giving up 59.1 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The 49ers have gone 3-13 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is 3-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Texas’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 12.0 more points per game (71.1) than North Texas gives up to opponents (59.1).

The Mean Green and 49ers square off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is averaging 13.9 points for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Graves is shooting 42.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the 49ers. Jaehshon Thomas is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.